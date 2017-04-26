SC Waste Watch: More Shady Payments To "Republican" Consultant

A so-called "Republican" consultant with close ties to powerful S.C. Senator Hugh Leatherman is raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from yet another quasi-governmental entity. According to reporter Robert Meyerowitz of The Nerve - a Columbia, S.C.- based news website - establishment GOP advisor Bob McAlister has been paid "at least $855,500 since 2011" by the South Carolina Research Authority .

