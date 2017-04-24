SC among worst states for children's health care
The personal finance web site released its report Monday, 2017 Best and Worst States for Children's Health Care . Analysts with the web site compared data from the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 28 categories, including share of kids younger than 17 in excellent or very good health and pediatricians and family doctors per capita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|The Truth
|2
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC