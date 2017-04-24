SC among worst states for children's ...

SC among worst states for children's health care

14 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The personal finance web site released its report Monday, 2017 Best and Worst States for Children's Health Care . Analysts with the web site compared data from the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 28 categories, including share of kids younger than 17 in excellent or very good health and pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

