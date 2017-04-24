Richland County Council Wants to Use Tax Bills to Make a Point
It started out as a joke. Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston laughed as he suggested the county put two totals on people's property tax bills - one the actual amount that is owed, and another lower sum showing what people would pay if the State House were to give the county all the money it's supposed to.
