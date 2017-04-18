Repaving work set to get underway on I-77 in northeast Richland County
If you ride on I-77 north of Columbia each day, you will likely have to deal with some road work this week. Crews working for the South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work to pave parts of I-77 southbound between the Blythewood Road exit and the exit for Highway 21 .
