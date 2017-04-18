Police: Midlands church want stolen historical marker returned
The Columbia police need help to find who is responsible for the theft of the historical markers at a local church. The historical markers that once sat out front of Bethel AME Church on Sumter Street were stolen on April 12. Police said they and the church are working together to find out who is responsible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Alonzo
|2,078
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC