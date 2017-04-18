Police: Midlands church want stolen h...

Police: Midlands church want stolen historical marker returned

The Columbia police need help to find who is responsible for the theft of the historical markers at a local church. The historical markers that once sat out front of Bethel AME Church on Sumter Street were stolen on April 12. Police said they and the church are working together to find out who is responsible.

