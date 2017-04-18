More than a thousand were killed on S...

More than a thousand were killed on S.C. roads in 2016. They were remembered on Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held a memorial service to pay tribute to the traffic fatality victims of 2016 at a memorial service in Columbia on Saturday. The number of statewide victims totaled to more than a thousand last year, with about 69 of those killed in Horry County, according SCDPS online data.

