Matt Bradley Looks Back on a Decade of the Greater Columbia Record Fair
In addition to approximately tens of thousands of records available to browse and purchase, there will be live music from the bands Say Brother, Kid Trails, and Numbtongue; a live DJ set from the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul; and vendors hawking local food and beer. Now in its 10th year, what was once a small local to-do has become a key event for vinyl collectors and audiophiles across the Southeast, due in large part to the ambition and effort of a former record store employee who wanted to take the best of what other record fairs and conventions had to offer and bring them to Columbia.
