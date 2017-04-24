Man accused of sexual assault sentenced to 45 years
A man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter was found guilty in a Lexington County court on Friday. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the entire West Columbia Police Department, and especially Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|3
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC