Maimed dancer wins again at high court

An exotic dancer who was caught in the crossfire during a shootout at the Boom Boom Room in Columbia has notched another victory at the South Carolina Supreme Court in her protracted effort to receive compensation for her workplace injuries. In the latest decision in favor of LeAndra Lewis, the high court on April 19 reversed ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.