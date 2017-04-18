LCSD: Death of Midlands teen found shot, burned has been ruled a homicide

The shooting death of a Columbia teen who was also found burned is has now been ruled a homicide by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. The body of Keon Brantley, 18, of Columbia, was found in a wooded area on Columbiana Drive on April 15. Brantley's body was uncovered when Columbia Fire crews were called to the scene of a brush fire .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.