Jury convicts second man in $1 millio...

Jury convicts second man in $1 million jewelry heists in Charleston, Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A second man was convicted Thursday in Charleston for his role in a string of pricey South Carolina jewelry store robberies. Aquabeus Demond Moore, 36, of Atlanta was found guilty in U.S. District Court of five felony charges related to the two armed robberies in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 26 Robyn 86
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Apr 25 The Truth 5
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Apr 25 Samson of Southie 161
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) Apr 25 The Truth 3
News Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax Apr 22 New Resident 1
Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14) Apr 21 ichweiss 5
News Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07) Apr 16 Breese73 122
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC