JSI Store Fixtures Inc. Expanding Greenville County Presence
COLUMBIA, S.C. JSI Store Fixtures Inc. , a market-leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality merchandising displays for the supermarket industry, is expanding its Greenville County facility. The firm is expected to invest $2.1 million in the expansion of its Greenville operations, creating 97 new jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|5
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|The Truth
|3
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC