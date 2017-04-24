Indie Grits 2017: Visiones Day 3

Indie Grits 2017: Visiones Day 3

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

The theme for the 2017 Indie Grits Festival, the film-and-more arts celebration put on by the Nickelodeon Theatre, was Visiones, with of the programming showcasing Latinx art and culture. Saturday featured a Food Truck Parranda with live music and the annual Puppet Slam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) 4 min The Truth 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 18 hr The Truth 2
News Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax Apr 22 New Resident 1
Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14) Apr 21 ichweiss 5
News Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07) Apr 16 Breese73 122
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 15 Xinjiang 85
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Apr 9 New Resident 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC