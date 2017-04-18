In the Age of Trump, SC's Environmental Movement Looks Inward
At a Feb. 3 protest organized by 350 Columbia, protesters marched from the State House to Wells Fargo, calling on the bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline. Photo by Eva Moore At first glance, the fact that Donald Trump is president probably doesn't seem like a good thing for the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Alonzo
|2,078
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC