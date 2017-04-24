Horry County men face 20 years in jail, $1M in fines after pleading guilty to federal drug charges
COLUMBIA, SC Two Horry County men entered guilty pleas to federal drug charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each. According to press releases from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and oxycodone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|32 min
|LAWEST100
|4
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC