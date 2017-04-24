Horry County men face 20 years in jai...

Horry County men face 20 years in jail, $1M in fines after pleading guilty to federal drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

COLUMBIA, SC Two Horry County men entered guilty pleas to federal drug charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each. According to press releases from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 32 min LAWEST100 4
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) 4 hr The Truth 3
News Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax Apr 22 New Resident 1
Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14) Apr 21 ichweiss 5
News Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07) Apr 16 Breese73 122
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 15 Xinjiang 85
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Apr 9 New Resident 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Richland County was issued at April 25 at 9:49AM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC