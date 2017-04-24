Horry County men face 20 years in jail, $1M in fines after pleading guilty to federal drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC Two Horry County men entered guilty pleas to federal drug charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each. According to press releases from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and oxycodone.

