Grand Jury does not indict Forest Acres officer who fired 7 shots at teen's vehicle
A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a Forest Acres police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away, according to the Associated Press. Court records show Solicitor Dan Johnson sought the indictment last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Alonzo
|2,078
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC