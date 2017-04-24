FT Roundup: Media Outlets Sue GOP Caucus for Records in Corruption Probe
Several media outlets are suing the South Carolina House Republican Caucus after being stonewalled on records requests connected to the ongoing State House corruption probe. Media entities bringing the suit are The Post and Courier, The State, the Associated Press, the Greenville News, the South Carolina Press Association and the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.
