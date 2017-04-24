FT Roundup: Haley Warns North Korea Against Base Strike, Missile Tests
U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says the U.S. could take military action against North Korea if that country attacks a U.S. military base or tests intercontinental ballistic missiles. When asked on the ** Today ** show what the threshold would be for a U.S. strike, Haley responded, "if you see [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un] attack a military base, if you see some sort of intercontinental ballistic missile, then obviously we're going to do that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|The Truth
|5
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Samson of Southie
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Apr 22
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC