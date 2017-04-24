FT Roundup: Haley Warns North Korea A...

FT Roundup: Haley Warns North Korea Against Base Strike, Missile Tests

U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says the U.S. could take military action against North Korea if that country attacks a U.S. military base or tests intercontinental ballistic missiles. When asked on the ** Today ** show what the threshold would be for a U.S. strike, Haley responded, "if you see [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un] attack a military base, if you see some sort of intercontinental ballistic missile, then obviously we're going to do that."

