Five Points In Decline
There's been no shortage of sad news recently regarding the Five Points region of downtown Columbia, S.C. Three restaurants in this once-thriving shopping district have recently closed: El Burrito , Harper's and Rise Gourmet Goods and Bakeshop . Harper's stated that they are not generating the necessary revenue and that the dining environment in Columbia has changed in recent years.
