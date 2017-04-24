Family credits CPD officer for saving...

Family credits CPD officer for saving 76-year-old wounded in Walmart shooting

10 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The family has identified the bystander wounded on Wednesday by a man who was wounded by two Columbia Police Department officers in an incident at a Bush River Road Walmart. His name is Willie Hudson, a 76-year-old Columbia native who was pumping gas at a Murphy Express gas pump when the man in this case opened fire on him.

