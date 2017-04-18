Developer maintains 'great things are happening' at BullStreet
The City of Columbia has scheduled a restart for the commission set up to monitor progress on the controversial BullStreet development. The seven-member Bull Street Commission is expected to meet April 24, the group's first meeting in more than two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|13 hr
|Alonzo
|2,079
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC