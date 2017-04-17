CPD: 'No final decision' made on fate...

CPD: 'No final decision' made on fate of controversial Five Points bar

Friday Apr 14

There has been no decision made on the future of the controversial bar where a USC student was allegedly assaulted outside by the bar's owner in March. Earlier in April, CPD deemed the Pour House a nuisance defined by the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances Section 8-31 5 .

