CPD arrests man with $2K, 2lb. of weed, pistol at traffic stop
The Columbia police announced the arrest of a man who was found with nearly two pounds of marijuana, a pistol, and a scale at a traffic stop Monday night. Antwan Hopkins was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension on the 5600 block of Main Street.
