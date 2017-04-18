Coroner identifies men who died in La...

Coroner identifies men who died in Lake Murray boat crash

14 hrs ago

Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the body of Mark Daniel Phillips, 37, of Columbia was recovered shortly after the incident, which happened at approximately 11:10 p.m near Dreher Island and Crystal Lake.

