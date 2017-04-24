Form & Function - The form of this EDM, house and indie-rap dance party? Vibes, you guys, courtesy of Columbia-born emcee TYDM, whose gauzy aesthetic acknowledges that cloud rap and Future's molly-percocet vibes ain't that different; Boone-via-Pittsburgh beatmaker Lavier, whose hypnagogic haze is dayglo-colored; Columbia's So Gross, whose trap is tropical; and Boone's Boy Legs, whose Jib Butts spits hepcat backpack rhymes over Lavier's cloud-rap beats .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.