Columbia project includes plan for 'c...

Columbia project includes plan for 'community-owned' grocery store

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

With the goal of keeping quality foods available in one of the city poorest areas, Columbia officials are considering a plan to build a new grocery store off of West Beltline Boulevard. The plan, which also includes a new urban garden and community park, would see the site developed on a wooded piece of land not far from Highway 277.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax 3 hr New Resident 1
Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14) Fri ichweiss 5
News Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07) Apr 16 Breese73 122
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 15 Xinjiang 85
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Apr 9 New Resident 12
News Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07) Apr 9 Lifer 22
News Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07) Apr 4 Gary 23
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC