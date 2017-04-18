Columbia police now being hit with false 911 calls
The Columbia Police Department now says their department has been hit with dozens of fake 911 calls as Lexington County authorities say their investigation continues into who made more than 70 false 911 calls in the last month. Columbia police say their calls range from burglary to shootings and assaults and even suicide.
