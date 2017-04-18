Columbia police now being hit with fa...

Columbia police now being hit with false 911 calls

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The Columbia Police Department now says their department has been hit with dozens of fake 911 calls as Lexington County authorities say their investigation continues into who made more than 70 false 911 calls in the last month. Columbia police say their calls range from burglary to shootings and assaults and even suicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07) Apr 16 Breese73 122
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 15 Xinjiang 85
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Apr 14 Alonzo 2,078
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Apr 9 New Resident 12
News Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07) Apr 9 Lifer 22
News Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07) Apr 4 Gary 23
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Apr 3 New Resident 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC