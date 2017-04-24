Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin calls on A.G. Jeff Sessions to explain...

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin joined colleagues in calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to explain how local police should enforce immigration policies when the Trump administration has so far neglected to coherently spell out its expectations. "We just need constitutional clarity and cohesiveness among the federal agencies, as we're dealing with a very serious issue in public safety and constitutional freedoms," Benjamin told reporters Tuesday following a meeting with Sessions convened by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.