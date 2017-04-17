City Watch: Riverkeeper KOs Carolina Water, Should Now Take on SCE&G
After two decades of DHEC screwing around and Carolina Water Service screwing us over, it appears that we, the people, have finally won the battle to force that "utility" to stop dumping untreated wastewater into the beautiful Lower Saluda River. The renegade , rinky-dink , reprobate polluter recently had its head handed to it in federal court, with a ruling that will soon put a stop to its irresponsible and incompetent operations.
