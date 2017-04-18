Cario drama students clean up at state theatre association festival
Seventeen Thomas C. Cario Middle School drama students, under the direction of drama teacher Joni McLeod and with assistance from social studies teacher Karen Klobukowski, competed in the 2017 South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association Middle School Festival at White Knoll Middle School in West Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, March 25. Over 250 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax
|Sat
|New Resident
|1
|Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|5
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC