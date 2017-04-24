Back for a Third Year, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Aims to Seal the Deal with Columbia

This Saturday, an expected 8,000 or more people will pay at least $5 each for the privilege of buying food from some of the 39 trucks parked at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. It's the third year that the company Food Truck Festivals of America will travel to Columbia from its Boston home base to host the event, inviting food trucks from within a two-hour radius of Columbia to join in.

