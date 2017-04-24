Back for a Third Year, Food Truck and...

Back for a Third Year, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Aims to Seal the Deal with Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

This Saturday, an expected 8,000 or more people will pay at least $5 each for the privilege of buying food from some of the 39 trucks parked at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. It's the third year that the company Food Truck Festivals of America will travel to Columbia from its Boston home base to host the event, inviting food trucks from within a two-hour radius of Columbia to join in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 5 hr Robyn 86
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Tue The Truth 5
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Tue Samson of Southie 161
Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15) Tue The Truth 3
News Day Of Decision Approaching On SC Gas Tax Apr 22 New Resident 1
Lindsey Graham is Bisexual (Mar '14) Apr 21 ichweiss 5
News Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07) Apr 16 Breese73 122
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Richland County was issued at April 26 at 1:04PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC