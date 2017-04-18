APNewsBreak: Grand jury won't indict ...

APNewsBreak: Grand jury won't indict officer who shot at car

A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a South Carolina police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away. Prosecutors sought the indictment against Forest Acres police officer Robert Cooper last week.

