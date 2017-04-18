APNewsBreak: Grand jury won't indict officer who shot at car
A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a South Carolina police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away. Prosecutors sought the indictment against Forest Acres police officer Robert Cooper last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 15
|Xinjiang
|85
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Alonzo
|2,078
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC