AFP Cuts Ties With SC Director

15 hrs ago

Americans for Prosperity - one of the nation's largest grassroots advocacy organizations - has parted ways with its South Carolina director, Daniel Brennan . News of this "parting of the ways" comes just days after this website ran an article detailing some of Brennan's less-than-genteel social media musings.

