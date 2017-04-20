AFP Cuts Ties With SC Director
Americans for Prosperity - one of the nation's largest grassroots advocacy organizations - has parted ways with its South Carolina director, Daniel Brennan . News of this "parting of the ways" comes just days after this website ran an article detailing some of Brennan's less-than-genteel social media musings.
