a Learning how to be scholarsa : USCB students to present academic research Monday
More than 80 University of South Carolina Beaufort undergraduate students will present their research April 17 in the university's Recreation Center on the Hilton Head Gateway campus. Six students were selected for oral presentations from 10 a.m. to noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents: Quintuplets Small, But Fighters (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Breese73
|122
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Sat
|Xinjiang
|85
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Alonzo
|2,078
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|New Resident
|12
|Deputies Suspect Foul Play With Missing Mom, Son (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Lifer
|22
|Police Chief Charged With Rape (Sep '07)
|Apr 4
|Gary
|23
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Apr 3
|New Resident
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC