Yonder Field, a Massive New Outdoor Venue and Grounds in Bowman, S.C., Opens This Spring

It's hard not to get a tingle of excitement when you see an image of the welcoming arch sign of Yonder Field, a new 30,000-capacity outdoor venue in Bowman, South Carolina, that is planning to open this spring. Situated halfway between Charleston and Columbia, Yonder Field has a size and feel that suggests something halfway between Heritage Park Amphitheatre in Simpsonville and, well, the Bonnaroo camp and festival grounds in Manchester, Tennessee.

