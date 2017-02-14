Woman chained in container says captor bragged about killing
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. A South Carolina woman who spent t... . FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, the shipping container that an abducted woman was held in for two months is removed from Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. A South Carolina ... COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina woman who spent two months chained inside a large metal container says her captor raped her daily and bragged that he was good at killing, claiming that his victims tallied nearly 100.
