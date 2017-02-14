Woman chained in container says capto...

Woman chained in container says captor bragged about killing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. A South Carolina woman who spent t... . FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, the shipping container that an abducted woman was held in for two months is removed from Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. A South Carolina ... COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina woman who spent two months chained inside a large metal container says her captor raped her daily and bragged that he was good at killing, claiming that his victims tallied nearly 100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07) Feb 11 Niecie 3
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Feb 9 Alonzo 2,052
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Feb 9 Edwin Preston 83
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) Feb 8 Zoo Phart 7
Contructions workers in Columbia Feb 6 Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,889,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC