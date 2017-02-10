With 2017 Headliner Kid - n Play, Hip-Hop Family Day Grabs Wide Appeal

A few hours before the announcement, Fat Rat da Czar was a little nervous. Thursday night, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop unveiled famed late-'80s/early-'90s duo Kid 'n Play as the headliner for its Hip-Hop Family Day, the annual Main Street block party celebrating the community-empowering spirit of the titular music and culture that returns on April 8. Fat, one of the event's key organizers, was worried that this year's selection - especially coming a year after a headliner as socially outspoken as KRS-One - could be seen as pandering, ignoring rappers who might speak more directly to the nation's current tension to grab a bigger draw.

