With 2017 Headliner Kid - n Play, Hip-Hop Family Day Grabs Wide Appeal
A few hours before the announcement, Fat Rat da Czar was a little nervous. Thursday night, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop unveiled famed late-'80s/early-'90s duo Kid 'n Play as the headliner for its Hip-Hop Family Day, the annual Main Street block party celebrating the community-empowering spirit of the titular music and culture that returns on April 8. Fat, one of the event's key organizers, was worried that this year's selection - especially coming a year after a headliner as socially outspoken as KRS-One - could be seen as pandering, ignoring rappers who might speak more directly to the nation's current tension to grab a bigger draw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC