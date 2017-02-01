Widow's suit blames government for husband's flooding death

The widow of a man who drowned in South Carolina's historic 2015 flooding is suing the federal government over a dam that failed on an Army base near Columbia. The suit says floodwaters rushed from Fort Jackson's Semmes Lake and swept away Bob McCarty, who died in his car in an area below the broken dam about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.