Widow's suit blames government for husband's flooding death
The widow of a man who drowned in South Carolina's historic 2015 flooding is suing the federal government over a dam that failed on an Army base near Columbia. The suit says floodwaters rushed from Fort Jackson's Semmes Lake and swept away Bob McCarty, who died in his car in an area below the broken dam about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimmelweck Rolls
|Jan 30
|martam86
|1
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Jan 26
|Alonzo
|2,048
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|treetop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC