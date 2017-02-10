West Columbia woman shows love to friend by donating her kidney
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, one West Columbia woman is getting ready to do a real act of love for a friend. "When I found out that I could donate it's just it wasn't a question," said 31-year-old Megan Rogers, "you know I just want to give her her life back."
