This Columbia neighborhood's water is 35 times over EPA standards on one element
Is the City of Columbia in compliance with EPA standards when it comes to drinking water? In one Columbia neighborhood, we found that more than one resident may not be getting clean water like everyone else. The City of Columbia explains why we found extreme levels of Iron in a resident's home in January.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
