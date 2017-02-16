The Kanye Burger at The Perfect Burger
I don't normally write about food. But then I found out that a burger named for one Kanye Omari West, respected fashion designer and musician, existed in the depths of the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anytime Fitness (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Jay
|144
|Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Niecie
|3
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 9
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Feb 9
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC