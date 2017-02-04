The Confederate Battle Flag is backa sort of
In 2015, after a prolonged battle in the courts and the national media, the Confederate Battle Flag was lowered for the last time at a monument on state property in Columbia, South Carolina. At the time it was hailed as a glorious victory for the SJW and a very sad day for many southerners.
