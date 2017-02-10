Suspected serial rapist pretended to be Family Ties actor
A man who police say has been impersonating a former star child actor to meet women has been arrested in Bardstown for an alleged sexual assault and is wanted by police in four other states for the same thing. Nathan Loebe, 35, was taken into custody February 9. He is being held in the Nelson County Jail on a charge of rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher of the Week: Dr. Michael Alston (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Niecie
|3
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Alonzo
|2,052
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Edwin Preston
|83
|SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Zoo Phart
|7
|Contructions workers in Columbia
|Feb 6
|Just saying hello
|3
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Passing Through
|3
|South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens
|Feb 6
|Ms Jean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC