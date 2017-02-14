SRNS Receives Workforce Innovator Awa...

SRNS Receives Workforce Innovator Award from S.C. Chamber of Commerce

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce awarded the "Workforce Innovator of the Year" in the large business category to Savannah River Nuclear Solutions , the U.S. Department of Energy's managing and operating contractor at the Savannah River Site . During its Workforce Symposium on Feb. 8 in Columbia, S.C., the Chamber honored companies for creating unique workforce solutions in today's dynamic environment.

