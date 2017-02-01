South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Wor...

South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens

There are 1 comment on the Free Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens. In it, Free Times reports that:

According to the latest results from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement's Fall 2016 Supply and Demand Survey, more South Carolina public school teachers are leaving their classrooms than ever before. Educators thought it was pretty bad a year ago, when more than 5,000 teachers did not return to their jobs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
dpo

Blythewood, SC

#1 24 min ago
Because we have more dumped on us every year and get no pay raises -- and don't mention the insulting 1.8% raise last time after 5 years of no raises.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
from Arizona working in Columbia sc was on flig... 5 hr Justsayinghello 1
Kimmelweck Rolls Jan 30 martam86 1
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Jan 26 Alonzo 2,048
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jan 16 Aiken Newsfeed 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC