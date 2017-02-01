There are on the Free Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens. In it, Free Times reports that:

According to the latest results from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement's Fall 2016 Supply and Demand Survey, more South Carolina public school teachers are leaving their classrooms than ever before. Educators thought it was pretty bad a year ago, when more than 5,000 teachers did not return to their jobs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Free Times.