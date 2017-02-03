South Carolina's Jamyest Williams nam...

South Carolina's Jamyest Williams named an "SEC true freshman to watch" by ESPN

New South Carolina signee Jamyest Williams has been regarded as a player that can help reshape the Gamecocks' backfield. While the staff and fans had to sweat it out for a bit while he mulled over a late push by Georgia, they breathed a sign of relief when they learned that he was sticking with his commitment and heading to Columbia after all.

