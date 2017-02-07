South Carolina DE Boosie Whitlow to t...

South Carolina DE Boosie Whitlow to transfer

The South Carolina football team will see another player continue his college football career outside of Columbia. Sophomore Boosie Whitlow, a product of Opelika High School in Alabama , announced on Twitter that he is transferring.

