SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Cayce

11 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

State agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cayce. According to a news release issued by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, a man was shot late Sunday during a confrontation with officers of the Cayce Police Department.

