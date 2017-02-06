SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Cayce
State agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cayce. According to a news release issued by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, a man was shot late Sunday during a confrontation with officers of the Cayce Police Department.
