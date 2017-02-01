Self-defense trainers hosting free pr...

Self-defense trainers hosting free program to tackle student bullying

With cases of school bullying trending upward across the Palmetto State, the question remains: what steps can kids and their parents take to handle the problem? Staff at an area fitness center in Columbia say that they are hoping to help with the answer. The 'Warrior Warehouse' off of Two Notch Road will be providing a free program on bullying on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

