SC Department of Education announces ...

SC Department of Education announces school bus safety poster contest

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

The South Carolina Department of Education's Office of Transportation is seeking entries for the 2017 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, according to a news release. This year's theme is "My Driver - My Safety Hero!" which emphasizes the important role the bus driver plays in keeping students safe on and around the bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Thu Alonzo 2,052
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Thu Edwin Preston 83
News SC's Riverbanks Zoo offers its poop for planting (Feb '12) Feb 8 Zoo Phart 7
Contructions workers in Columbia Feb 6 Just saying hello 3
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Feb 6 Passing Through 3
News South Carolina's Teacher Shortage Worsens Feb 6 Ms Jean 2
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC