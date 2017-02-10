SC Department of Education announces school bus safety poster contest
The South Carolina Department of Education's Office of Transportation is seeking entries for the 2017 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, according to a news release. This year's theme is "My Driver - My Safety Hero!" which emphasizes the important role the bus driver plays in keeping students safe on and around the bus.
